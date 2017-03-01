Trump’s Presidency Has Forced Cam’ron to Endorse Snitching

Donald Trump has been so extreme that at one point, even former Mephisto-in-chief Dick Cheney thought he was bugged out. He’s even forced Cam’ron to endorse snitching: The Dipset leader, who was famously anti-snitching in the aughts, appeared on the Daily Show last night to explain why he’s revised his stance.

“When Donald Trump is president, y’all snitches have a civic-ass responsibility to tell us what he’s up to,” Cam’ron commanded. “If you’re a member of the intelligence community, a government bureaucrat, or a disgruntled third wife who didn’t sign up for any of this shit, tell the world what you know. Because from now on, snitches get riches.” Cam’ron won’t actually pay you though. The reward here is a “functioning democracy.” Watch the skit below.

Cam’ron hasn’t really changed his stance on snitching on other civilians, though. The Harlem legend explained his reasoning in an appearance on the since-canceled Nightly Show. “You’re snitching on somebody who has to go through a court process, go through trial,” Cam’ron said, “and then comes out on the street and looks at you like, ‘That was you who told on me.’” So: Only snitch on Trump.