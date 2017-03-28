Crime Mob Announces New Album After Reuniting in Atlanta

Crime Mob is making a full comeback. It’s been years since we’ve seen the Atlanta based rap group together on stage together, but over the weekend (March 25), Lil Jay, M.I.G, Cyco Black, Diamond, and Princess reunited at ‘V-103 Live’ in Atlanta for an updated performance of “Knuck If You Buck.” Afterwards, the crew revealed they are finally breaking their 10-year hiatus to release a new album this year.

#CrimeMob #KnuckIfYouBuck #V103Live A post shared by Yusuf A. Muhammad (@yamscreation) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

During an interview with Big Tigger, the crew reflected on their reunion performance 10 years after they released their last studio LP Hated On Mostly. After expressing how thankful she was that they could reunite in their hometown, Tigger asked Princess what’s really good with new music from the Crime Mob crew.

“New music. New movement,” Princess replied. “It’s a whole new sound.”

Later on, Lil Jay revealed that the crew plans to drop their third studio album in 2017. He also announced that the ladies of the crew—Diamond and Princess—are working on a joint album as well. Crime Mob’s 2007 album Hated On Mostly featured popular singles like “Rock Yo Hips” but couldn’t match the impact of their self-titled debut album, which features “Knuck If You Buck,” “Diggin Me,” and “Stilleto (Pumps).”

Tigger also asked how they really feel about the national impact of “Juju on the Beat,” which samples their infectious single. The crew agreed that they all actually love “Juju.” Princess kept it all the way 100 and said that she really started to love it after those checks started coming through.

Watch Crime Mob announce their third studio album below.

The original version of this article appeared on Vibe.