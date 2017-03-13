Chance the Rapper Is Thinking About Selling His Next Album

Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book was notable for being the first streaming-only project to win a Grammy, taking the trophy for Best Rap Album. His next effort might not have that distinction. In an interview for Complex’s next cover story, Chance addressed a recent interview where he said his next project would be an album. (The cleanly sequenced Coloring Book is designated as a mixtape, as with his previous releases.)

Citing his desire for chart success, Chance said that he might want to sell this album. “I kind of hate the fact that I can’t chart, really,” he said. “This is an idea,” he added, after noting he could “feel fans squirming in their chair.” Find his comments below:

In the interview you did with DJ Semtex, you talked about how your next project is going to be your first album, and that everything that’s preceded it was a mixtape. What is the distinction that you make between those two things? Opening the scope. I think I might actually sell this album. That’s, like, a big step in itself. I kind of hate the fact that I can’t chart, really. I can chart, but the way they have the streaming shit set up is weak as fuck. It’s unfair. 1,500 streams is the equivalent to one [album sale], and that’s just that’s unfair. Nobody listens to their songs [1,500] times when they buy it—fuck outta here! So, it makes it hard. I can’t really compete with other people. Not that the charts matters at all, but like, come on. Anyways, I think having it for purchase would be dope. Also, this is all hypothetical. There is no album. I can feel fans squirming in their chair, like, “Oh shit, he’s changing!” This is an idea.

Coloring Book peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200, while album cuts “Blessings” and “No Problem” charted on the Hot 100.