Video: Aye Nako – “Spare Me”

Brooklyn punk band Aye Nako have released a new video for their song “Spare Me.” Directed by Catherine Elicson, the video shows singer Mars Ganito in a grungy apartment bathed in violet light, a sink filled with dirty dishes and an alarmingly extensive collection of knives. As he watches himself play with a sword on a fuzzy VCR video, he eats a jelly donut and eventually gets in on the swordplay himself. Watch it below.

Aye Nako’s full-length LP Silver Haze is out April 7th. The band will be performing at SXSW. Find their tour dates below.

Aye Nako:

3.10 – Washington D.C. @ Bathtub Republic w/ Bad Moves

3.11 – Richmond, VA @ Rock Bottom

3.14-19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3.20 – Little Rock, AR @ Pine Street House

3.22 – Norfolk, VA @ Toast

3.23 – Baltimore, MD @ Downsquares

3.24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits