Watch Skrillex Perform With His Old Emo Band From First to Last for the First Time in a Decade

Last night, Skrillex made a surprise appearance at Emo Nite in Los Angeles to perform a short set of songs with his former band From First to Last. Skrillex was formerly the band’s singer before leaving the group in 2007. According to a YouTube report from Rockandmetalnewz, they performed “Guillotine,” “Note to Self,” “Make War” (the band’s new collaboration with Skrillex, released last month), “Secrets Don’t Make Friends,” “Kiss Me I’m Contagious,” “Emily,” and “Ride the Wings.”

Seems like Skrillex is getting pretty serious about rocking out again: The performance comes hot on the heels of an announcement that the DJ and producer will be collaborating with Incubus on their upcoming album.

Watch footage of Skrillex (the artist formerly known as Sonny Moore) and From First to Last below.