Grammys 2017: Watch Bruno Mars Perform “Let’s Go Crazy” in Tribute to Prince

At tonight’s Grammys, a tribute to the late Prince featured performances by legendary Minneapolis funk, rock, and soul group Morris Day and the Time and Grammy nominee Bruno Mars. Morris Day and the Time performed “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” while Mars gave an electrifying rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy.”

The music of Prince, who passed last year of an accidental fentanyl overdose, returned to streaming services today. Read SPIN staffers and contributors on their favorite albums by the legendary musician here, and watch a clip of the Grammys performance below.