Watch a New Video for Leonard Cohen’s “Traveling Light” That Features Unreleased Footage

Belgian artist Sammy Slabbnick has created a memorial video for Leonard Cohen, which premiered today via the late singer/songwriter’s VEVO channel. It’s a clip for “Traveling Light,” a highlight from Cohen’s final album You Want It Darker, which was released in November. Slabbnick, who also designed the cover of the album, developed the video with the help of his friend Adam Cohen, Leonard’s son and musical collaborator. (Read a heartfelt letter Adam Cohen wrote to his father after his death here.)

The video consists of footage of Leonard Cohen from throughout his life, some archival and some previously unseen footage, as Rolling Stone reports. The opening of the video features a poignant clip of Cohen candidly discussing his health: “I feel a lot stronger, but I’m actually a lot weaker. I wake up in my bed and I feel like, ‘That’s how I used to feel.’ Not exactly but, you know. And then I swing my legs off the bed and I try to stand up!”

Watch Slabbnick’s video below, and read our remembrance of Leonard Cohen here.