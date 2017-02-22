New Music: The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Goths, Share “Andrew Eldritch Is Moving Back to Leeds”

Following the recent success of John Darnielle’s second novel Universal Harvester, which just hit the New York Times Bestseller List, the Mountain Goats have announced a new LP. Titled Goths, the album was recorded by Modest Mouse and Swans producer Brandon Eggleston and features members of the Nashville Symphony Chorus.

The album’s first single, “Andrew Eldritch Is Moving Back to Leeds” spins the tragedies of the aging Sisters Of Mercy frontman into a heartfelt ode to growing old in counterculture. Like the Mountain Goats’ classic “The Best Ever Death Metal Band Out of Denton,” Darnielle waxes wistfully about the countercultural spirit with a strong fondness for the culture that first gave life to his music. More will be said later today in an announcement at 4 p.m. Eastern, where the band will take part in a Facebook Live event. You can listen to the single below.

