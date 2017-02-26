Oscars 2017: Watch Justin Timberlake Perform “Can’t Stop The Feeling” and “Lovely Day”

Tonight, Justin Timberlake opened the Oscars with a classically, cheesily upbeat performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” the track nominated for Original Song for Trolls. The song reached #1 on the Billboard charts after the Trolls soundtrack debuted on the radio systems of Walmart stores late last year. Timberlake’s opening performance also included a rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.”

Watch a clip of the performance below.