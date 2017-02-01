New Music: Julia Holter – “Horns Surrounding Me” (Alternate Version)

The first release on Domino Records’ new imprint Documents will be a full-length release by Los Angeles singer-songwriter Julia Holter, whose last album was 2015’s ambitious Have You in My Wilderness. All of the releases on Documents will reimagine the artists’ songs in new live arrangements. Holter’s In the Same Room was recorded entirely live with her four-piece band in a London studio, in just two days.

Holter has already shared the band’s take on “So Lillies” from 2011’s Tragedy, but now she’s shared a lovely, improvisatory reinterpretation of Loud City Song’s “Horns Surrounding Me,” with plenty of evocative upright-bass and viola crocheting. These details push the song into the realm of ethereal jazz; Holter’s songwriting resembles Joni Mitchell’s late-1970s work more than ever, with piano licks recalling Keith Jarrett and Alice Coltrane.

Listen to the track below. Pre-order In the Same Room, which is out on Domino/Documents on March 31, here.