Modest Mouse Announce 2017 U.S. Tour Dates
Modest Mouse have announced a North American tour. The 12-date trek will begin May 23 in Spokane, WA and end June 10 in Lincoln, NE. Will there be a new album before the tour begins? Only time will tell. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Modest Mouse:
05-23 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
05-24 Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
05-26 Napa, CA – BottleRock
05-28 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
05-30 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05-31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
06-02 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
06-03 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
06-05 Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell Room @ the Complex
06-08 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
06-09 St Louis, MO – The Pageant
06-10 Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl