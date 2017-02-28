Modest Mouse Announce 2017 U.S. Tour Dates

Modest Mouse have announced a North American tour. The 12-date trek will begin May 23 in Spokane, WA and end June 10 in Lincoln, NE. Will there be a new album before the tour begins? Only time will tell. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Modest Mouse:

05-23 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

05-24 Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

05-26 Napa, CA – BottleRock

05-28 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

05-30 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05-31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

06-02 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

06-03 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

06-05 Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell Room @ the Complex

06-08 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

06-09 St Louis, MO – The Pageant

06-10 Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl

