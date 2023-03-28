Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tour runs from Aug. 20 in Asbury Park, N.J., through Sept. 16 in San Diego
Pixies
Pixies' David Lovering, Black Francis, Paz Lenchantin, and Joey Santiago (photo: Tom Oxley)

In a triple bill sure to please dyed-in-the-wool indie rock fans, Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power will hit the road together this summer, beginning on Aug. 20 in Asbury Park, N.J., and running through Sept. 16 in San Diego. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local on Friday (March 31) through this link.

Pixies remain on tour in support of their 2022 album Doggerel, their fourth since reuniting in 2004 after a 12-year break. Modest Mouse is also still plugging 2021’s The Golden Casket, which was the Isaac Brock-led band’s first in six years. Ahead of the tour, Modest Mouse and Cat Power will play 9th Street Summerfest in Columbia, Mo., on Aug. 13.

In addition, Modest Mouse has another tour on tap with fellow alt-rock veterans Weezer during the first portion of the summer, kicking off June 4 in Huntsville, Al. The group is undertaking its first extensive roadwork since the Dec. 31 death of longtime drummer Jeremiah Green.

Here are Pixies/Modest Mouse/Cat Power’s tour dates:

Aug. 20: Asbury Park, N.J. (Stone Pony Summerstage)
Aug. 21-22: New York (The Rooftop at Pier 17)
Aug. 24: Bridgeport, Ct. (Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre)
Aug. 25: Cooperstown, N.Y. (Brewery Ommegang)
Aug. 26: North Adams, Ma. (MASS MoCA)
Aug. 28: Lewiston, N.Y. (Artpark Amphitheater)
Aug. 29: Indianapolis (TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park)
Aug. 30: Chicago (Salt Shed)
Sept. 2: Vail, Co. (Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre)
Sept. 4: Boise, Id. (Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden)
Sept. 6: Spokane, Wa. (Pavilion at Riverfront)
Sept. 7: Bonner, Mt. (Kettlehouse Amphitheatre)
Sept. 8: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)
Sept. 9: Vancouver (Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre)
Sept. 12-13: Troutdale, Or. (McMenamins Edgefield)
Sept. 15: Napa, Ca. (Oxbow Riverstage)
Sept. 16: San Diego (Gallagher Square)

Jonathan Cohen

