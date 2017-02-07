Lady Gaga to Perform With Metallica at the Grammys

Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga will also perform at the Grammy Awards this coming Sunday. She’s paired with Metallica, now leading the contest for the awards’ unlikeliest pairing since the ill-conceived A Tribe Called Quest/Dave Grohl mashup was canceled.

The performance was announced in a Grammys TV commercial on Monday night. Here’s the relevant moment, as captured by a Twitter stan account:

Gaga will likely provide support for Metallica frontman James Hetfield, who was forced to postpone a concert last week after doctors put him on vocal rest. Other Grammys performers include Adele, Katy Perry (who’s expected to debut a new single), the Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, and a much-rumored Beyoncé appearance.