Report: Lady Gaga to Replace Beyoncé at Coachella
According to a Billboard report, Coachella has secured a replacement headliner for the departed Beyoncé: Lady Gaga. The Super Bowl halftime performer is reportedly being finalized as the new act atop the bill on Saturday night during both festival weekends, joining acts like Bon Iver, Future, and Gucci Mane. It will be Gaga’s first time performing at the festival.
Goldenvoice, the production company behind Coachella, was tasked with finding a new lead act after Beyoncé, who will play the festival in 2018, was forced to cancel her appearance due to the impending birth of twins. Gaga was one of the only plausible replacements, as we outlined in a purely speculative though now completely accurate post last week. Daft Punk fanboys, you’ll have to wait until next year.