Watch Beyoncé Accept Grammy for Urban Contemporary Category With Political Speech
Tonight, Beyoncé accepted a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for last year’s Lemonade. Upon accepting, she read a politically charged speech from a gold-plated card, in which she spoke about the importance of visible representation in cultural institutions like the Super Bowl and the White House, and urged the country to “learn from our mistakes.” Watch her speech below.
Congratulations, Beyonce on winning Best Urban Contemporary Album for #Lemonade! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OYBQyYUTuH
— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) February 13, 2017