On what would’ve been her father’s 50th birthday, Frances Bean Cobain shared a handwritten note to Kurt Cobain on Instagram. “You are loved and you are missed,” she wrote. “Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life.” UPDATE: Cobain has also shared a text exchange with her grandmother, Kurt’s mother Wendy O’Connor. Read both notes below.

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday.