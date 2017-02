Dirty Projectors has released a new song entitled “Cool Your Heart,” co-written by Solange and featuring experimental dance-R&B artist D∆WN. The new song, the fourth single from Dirty Projectors’ upcoming self-titled LP, sonically puts itself within D∆WN’s headspace.

Listen to “Cool Your Heart” and watch its video below. Dirty Projectors drops February 24 via Domino.