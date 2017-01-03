The xx’s Romy Madley Croft Is Engaged

Just 10 days out from the release of the xx’s new album I See You, the group’s Romy Madley Croft is engaged to partner Hannah Marshall. Croft announced the news via Instagram last night. “Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question….I said yes!” she wrote, with a ring emoji and a string of hearts. Marshall is a fashion designer and artist who’s worked with musicians including the xx, Florence Welch, and Jessie Ware.

Yesterday, the xx shared a new song and video from I See You called “Say Something Loving.” See Croft and Marshall’s sweet corresponding Instagram posts below.

