New Music: The xx – “Say Something Loving”

Ahead of the release of their upcoming album I See You, The xx have shared second single “Say Something Loving.” As Stereogum notes, fans will recognize the song from a preview video the band published yesterday, featuring Oliver Sim and Romy Madley-Croft singing it in a Tokyo karaoke bar.

Like first single “On Hold,” “Say Something Loving” is a big pop song with a prominent vocal sample–this time from ’70s soft rock duo The Alessi Brothers. Hear it below, and watch the karaoke video after that.