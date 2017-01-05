New Music: Georgia – “Feel It”

From this side of the Atlantic, at least, U.K. electronic artist Georgia’s self-titled debut was a bit of a 2015 sleeper hit—and the mononymous singer, drummer, and producer isn’t the easiest person to Google. But that may not be true much longer, because Georgia returned today with a percussion-forward new song, “Feel It,” and a video with a simple message: “Whoever you are or wherever you’re from, we all share rhythm and heightened feelings, and if you are a female drummer, DON’T BE SCARED TO EXPRESS YOURSELF, PICK UP YOUR STICKS AND PLAY!”

Accordingly, “Feel It” features a diverse group of women and girls, plus Georgia herself, all drumming it up. Watch below.

[BrooklynVegan]