New Music: Boss Hog – “17”

Garage-rock icons and former Pussy Galore members Jon Spencer and Cristina Martinez have returned with a new track via their band Boss Hog. (Their previous one and first in 16 years, “Wichita Grey,” emerged this past May.) “17” is the first single from their upcoming comeback album, Brood X, which is due out on March 24.

The song is a meandering, lo-fi, noir blues waltz, which is gradually invaded by distortion, electronic glitches, free percussion breaks, and tape hiss. Enjoy the inspired, haunting track below via In the Red Records’ Soundcloud, and check out the Brood X tracklist and tour dates.

Brood X Tracklist:

1. “Billy”

2. “Black Eyes”

3. “Ground Control”

4. “Shh Shh Shh”

5. “Signal”

6. “Rodeo Chica”

7. “Elevator”

8. “Formula X”

9. “Sunday Routine”

10. “17”

Tour dates:

02/03 London, UK – Oslo Hackney

02/04 Maastricht, Netherlands – Muziekgieterij

02/05 Utrecht, NL – Tivoli de Helling

02/06 Leuven, Belgium – Het Depot

02/08 Rouen, France – 106 Club

02/09 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

02/10 Nantes, France – Le Stereolux

02/11 La Rochelle, France – La Sirene

03/30 New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

03/31 Buffalo, NY – The Waiting Room

04/01 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

04/07 Washington, DC – Rock and Roll Hotel

04/08 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts