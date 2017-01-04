New Music \
New Music: Boss Hog – “17”
Garage-rock icons and former Pussy Galore members Jon Spencer and Cristina Martinez have returned with a new track via their band Boss Hog. (Their previous one and first in 16 years, “Wichita Grey,” emerged this past May.) “17” is the first single from their upcoming comeback album, Brood X, which is due out on March 24.
The song is a meandering, lo-fi, noir blues waltz, which is gradually invaded by distortion, electronic glitches, free percussion breaks, and tape hiss. Enjoy the inspired, haunting track below via In the Red Records’ Soundcloud, and check out the Brood X tracklist and tour dates.
Brood X Tracklist:
1. “Billy”
2. “Black Eyes”
3. “Ground Control”
4. “Shh Shh Shh”
5. “Signal”
6. “Rodeo Chica”
7. “Elevator”
8. “Formula X”
9. “Sunday Routine”
10. “17”
Tour dates:
02/03 London, UK – Oslo Hackney
02/04 Maastricht, Netherlands – Muziekgieterij
02/05 Utrecht, NL – Tivoli de Helling
02/06 Leuven, Belgium – Het Depot
02/08 Rouen, France – 106 Club
02/09 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
02/10 Nantes, France – Le Stereolux
02/11 La Rochelle, France – La Sirene
03/30 New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
03/31 Buffalo, NY – The Waiting Room
04/01 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
04/07 Washington, DC – Rock and Roll Hotel
04/08 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts