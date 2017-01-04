Video: Jenny Hval – “The Great Undressing” (NSFW)

Jenny Hval’s recent album Blood Bitch was a glowing, experimental meditation on femininity, intimacy, and consciousness. Her new video for Blood Bitch’s “The Great Undressing” makes those concerns explicit, if not any more transparent.

In the clip, directed by Marie Kristiansen, a woman (Marte Germaine Christensen) conducts her daily activities in the nude: riding her bike, doing water aerobics, shopping, celebrating a birthday. Everyone around her is dressed, but no one takes notice; any fear, titillation, or secondhand embarrassment originates with the viewer. “Any sign is a promise of love, of being exposed / A staged ritual undressing, taking a place of consummation,” Hval sings.

