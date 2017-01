The Avalanches’ Wildflower (one of SPIN’s 50 best albums of 2016) is 22 tracks long, but the group still had a outtake or two rattling around in the vault. Today, the Avalanches shared two versions of “Bad Day,” a song featuring Freddie Gibbs that wasn’t included on Wildflower. Compare both versions—a three-minute “rough mix” that ends with a pitched-up Stevie Wonder sample and a shorter track labeled “.03″—below.