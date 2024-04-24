The Scene Report: Fartbarf play 4/20 at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach

April 20, 2024
The Scene
Local Long Beach favorites Fartbarf, clad in their mutated Neanderthal masks and NASA uniforms, made their iconic entrance at Alex’s Bar through a crowd of 275.
The Report
It was a beautiful, warm, sunny day in Long Beach with a high (pun intended) of 75 degrees. Stoners celebrated their beloved 4:20 holiday and enjoyed some Terrible Burger off the grill while they waited for Fartbarf to perform.
Beers were flowin’. Weed was smokin’.
Who was there
Dedicated fans of Fartbarf, Long Beach locals and maybe the mayor.
Here’s what you missed
A vibrant and boisterous crowd, supersonic synth sounds and pumping dance beats by Fartbarf, and a room packed full of people dancing like the inflatable creatures you see in front of car dealerships.
The after show
After a blistering encore, the crowd shouted “one more song!” once again.
But a second encore was not to be, so it was back to the patio for one final toke before the bar closed.