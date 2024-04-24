The Scene Report: Fartbarf play 4/20 at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach

Fartbarf at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, California. All photos credited to Cat Matters (insta: @catmattersofficial).

April 20, 2024

Fartbarf (@_fartbarf_)

The Scene

Local Long Beach favorites Fartbarf, clad in their mutated Neanderthal masks and NASA uniforms, made their iconic entrance at Alex’s Bar through a crowd of 275.

Terrible Burger (@terrible_burger)

The Report

It was a beautiful, warm, sunny day in Long Beach with a high (pun intended) of 75 degrees. Stoners celebrated their beloved 4:20 holiday and enjoyed some Terrible Burger off the grill while they waited for Fartbarf to perform.

Beers were flowin’. Weed was smokin’.

Alex’s Bar Bar (@alexsbarlbc)

Who was there

Dedicated fans of Fartbarf, Long Beach locals and maybe the mayor.

Here’s what you missed

A vibrant and boisterous crowd, supersonic synth sounds and pumping dance beats by Fartbarf, and a room packed full of people dancing like the inflatable creatures you see in front of car dealerships.

The after show

After a blistering encore, the crowd shouted “one more song!” once again.

But a second encore was not to be, so it was back to the patio for one final toke before the bar closed.