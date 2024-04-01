The Black Keys Set ‘Ohio Players’ Fall Tour Dates

The Black Keys will support their upcoming album, Ohio Players, on a fall North American tour with opening act the Head & the Heart. The trek begins Sept. 17 in Tulsa, Ok., and concludes Nov. 12 in Detroit, not far from the duo’s Akron, Oh., hometown. Click here for ticket details.
Due Friday (April 5) from Nonesuch, Ohio Players was produced by the Black Keys with assistance from Dan the Automator and Greg Kurstin. Guest artists include Beck, Noel Gallagher, Juicy J, Leon Michels, Durand Jones vocalist/drummer Aaron Frazer and Lil Noid. It’s the follow-up to 2022’s Dropout Boogie, which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.
The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will first hit the road in Europe, beginning April 27 in Manchester, England. The Keys will also play a special NASCAR event dubbed the Chicago Street Race in the Windy City on July 6.
Ahead of Ohio Players, a new documentary on the band, This Is a Film About the Black Keys, premiered last month at the South by Southwest Film Festival. It was directed by Jeff Dupre, best known for his 2012 film Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present.
Here are the Black Keys’ tour dates:
Sept. 18 Austin, TX Moody Center
Sept. 20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sept. 21 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sept. 24 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Sept. 26 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Sept. 27 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Sept. 28 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
Sept. 29 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 Portland, OR Moda Center
Oct. 3 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Oct. 13 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Oct. 16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Oct. 18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Oct. 21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 23 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Oct. 26 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 27 Knoxville, TN Food City Center
Oct. 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Nov. 1 Boston, MA TD Garden
Nov. 2 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 3 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 7 Chicago, IL United Center
Nov. 9 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Nov. 10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Nov. 12 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena