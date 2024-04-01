The Black Keys Set ‘Ohio Players’ Fall Tour Dates

The Black Keys will support their upcoming album, Ohio Players, on a fall North American tour with opening act the Head & the Heart. The trek begins Sept. 17 in Tulsa, Ok., and concludes Nov. 12 in Detroit, not far from the duo’s Akron, Oh., hometown. Click here for ticket details.

Due Friday (April 5) from Nonesuch, Ohio Players was produced by the Black Keys with assistance from Dan the Automator and Greg Kurstin. Guest artists include Beck, Noel Gallagher, Juicy J, Leon Michels, Durand Jones vocalist/drummer Aaron Frazer and Lil Noid. It’s the follow-up to 2022’s Dropout Boogie, which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will first hit the road in Europe, beginning April 27 in Manchester, England. The Keys will also play a special NASCAR event dubbed the Chicago Street Race in the Windy City on July 6.

Ahead of Ohio Players, a new documentary on the band, This Is a Film About the Black Keys, premiered last month at the South by Southwest Film Festival. It was directed by Jeff Dupre, best known for his 2012 film Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present.

Here are the Black Keys’ tour dates:

Sept. 18 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sept. 20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sept. 21 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sept. 24 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sept. 26 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Sept. 27 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sept. 28 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Sept. 29 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 Portland, OR Moda Center

Oct. 3 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Oct. 13 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Oct. 16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Oct. 18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Oct. 21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 23 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Oct. 26 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 27 Knoxville, TN Food City Center

Oct. 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Nov. 1 Boston, MA TD Garden

Nov. 2 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 3 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 7 Chicago, IL United Center

Nov. 9 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Nov. 10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Nov. 12 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena