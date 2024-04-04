Skip to content
Peggy Gou Announces Debut Album ‘I Hear You’

Coinciding with the announcement, the superstar DJ released its first single "1+1=11"

Peggy Gou
(Credit: XL Recordings)

For the better part of the past decade, Peggy Gou has pushed dance music forward. The Korean-born DJ released numerous singles and EPs during that time, blending progressive club music with familiar, nostalgic elements. Today (April 4), a little over a week before she plays Coachella, Gou announced her plans her debut album. Titled I Hear You, the 10-song collection is out on June 7 through XL Recordings. I Hear You includes chart-topping global hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana” and her collaboration with Lenny Kravitz, “I Believe in Love Again.”

I Hear You is more than just my debut album,” Gou said. “It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless, and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

Along with the album announcement, Gou shared the record’s first single, “1+1=11.” The video was directed by Gou’s longtime pal Olafur Eliasson.

“Dance is transformative! It bends and reshapes our relationship with time and space,” Eliasson said. “When I was a teenager, breakdancing changed my life. I was into popping, moving like a robot, and doing the electric boogie. Street dance enabled me to explore the space of my body in relation to the world around me. I came to realize that by moving, I could change space. I could change what I saw and what I sensed. And these experiences actually proved foundational for my later artistic work. 

“Sculpture and dance are both non-verbal languages,” he continued. Sometimes in order to communicate, you simply have to move. That’s what happened when I first met Peggy. We were having lunch, talking about our shared interests in psychosonics, rhythm, and movement, and to show her the moves I was talking about, I stood up in the restaurant to dance. I was thrilled that she later asked me to dance on video for one of her upcoming releases and to develop the visual language for it. By bringing together dance – embodied exploration of space – with colourful shadows, lights, and mirrors, I was able to bring some of the key interests that have long shaped my art into an entirely new context. Working together has been rewarding and a lot of fun!”

Peggy Gou I Hear You tracklisting:

1. Your Art 

2. Back To One  

3. I Believe In Love Again (with Lenny Kravitz)  

4. All That (feat. Villano Antillano) 

5. (It Goes Like) Nanana    

6. Lobster Telephone 

7. Seoulsi Peggygou (서울시페기구)

8. I Go  

9. Purple Horizon 

10. 1+1=11


