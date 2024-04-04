Peggy Gou Announces Debut Album ‘I Hear You’

For the better part of the past decade, Peggy Gou has pushed dance music forward. The Korean-born DJ released numerous singles and EPs during that time, blending progressive club music with familiar, nostalgic elements. Today (April 4), a little over a week before she plays Coachella, Gou announced her plans her debut album. Titled I Hear You, the 10-song collection is out on June 7 through XL Recordings. I Hear You includes chart-topping global hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana” and her collaboration with Lenny Kravitz, “I Believe in Love Again.”

“I Hear You is more than just my debut album,” Gou said. “It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless, and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

Along with the album announcement, Gou shared the record’s first single, “1+1=11.” The video was directed by Gou’s longtime pal Olafur Eliasson.

“Dance is transformative! It bends and reshapes our relationship with time and space,” Eliasson said. “When I was a teenager, breakdancing changed my life. I was into popping, moving like a robot, and doing the electric boogie. Street dance enabled me to explore the space of my body in relation to the world around me. I came to realize that by moving, I could change space. I could change what I saw and what I sensed. And these experiences actually proved foundational for my later artistic work.

“Sculpture and dance are both non-verbal languages,” he continued. Sometimes in order to communicate, you simply have to move. That’s what happened when I first met Peggy. We were having lunch, talking about our shared interests in psychosonics, rhythm, and movement, and to show her the moves I was talking about, I stood up in the restaurant to dance. I was thrilled that she later asked me to dance on video for one of her upcoming releases and to develop the visual language for it. By bringing together dance – embodied exploration of space – with colourful shadows, lights, and mirrors, I was able to bring some of the key interests that have long shaped my art into an entirely new context. Working together has been rewarding and a lot of fun!”

Peggy Gou I Hear You tracklisting:

1. Your Art

2. Back To One

3. I Believe In Love Again (with Lenny Kravitz)

4. All That (feat. Villano Antillano)

5. (It Goes Like) Nanana

6. Lobster Telephone

7. Seoulsi Peggygou (서울시페기구)

8. I Go

9. Purple Horizon

10. 1+1=11



