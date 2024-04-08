Morgan Wallen Arrested For Tossing Chair From Nashville Bar Rooftop

Country superstar Morgan Wallen was arrested last night (April 7) in Nashville after allegedly tossing a chair from the roof of a downtown bar and was briefly jailed before being released, according to Nashville TV station WKRN.

Per documents obtained by the station, police officers just happened to be standing in front of Eric Church’s Chief’s on Broadway bar when they saw a chair come crashing six stories to the ground just a few feet away from them. When they entered the bar to investigate, police were told Wallen had thrown the chair and reviewed security footage backing up that claim.

Wallen, 30, was said to be laughing after he threw the chair and was arrested at 10:53 p.m. on three counts of reckless endangerment as well as disorderly conduct. In a statement to WKRN, Wallen’s lawyer Worrick Robinson said the artist “is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Wallen is on a short break from the road before an April 28 appearance at the Stagecoach festival on the Coachella grounds in Indio, Ca., which will be followed by a massive summer tour of North American stadiums. Wallen will also play what is being hyped as the biggest country music show ever in the U.K. when he headlines London’s Hyde Park on July 4.

In 2021, Wallen was caught on camera using a racial slur, which led to him being suspended by his record label, Big Loud.