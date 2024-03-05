Bruce Springsteen, Noah Kahan To Rock Sea.Hear.Now

Sept. 14-15 event on the beach in Asbury Park, N.J. will be a homecoming of sorts for The Boss

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and Noah Kahan will headline the 2024 edition of the Sea.Hear.Now festival Sept. 14-15 on the beach in Asbury Park, N.J. The event, which was created by rock photographer Danny Clinch, Tim Donnelly and HM Wollman in partnership with promoter C3 Presents, will also feature sets from the Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio Band, the Black Crowes, Norah Jones, 311, the Revivalists, Kool & The Gang and the Hives.

Springsteen, who has a decades-long working relationship with Clinch, has not played a full show in his adopted home base of Asbury since 2015, although he has appeared at several benefits and special events there since then. This will be a rare festival appearance by the Boss and the E Street Band, who are touring internationally throughout 2024. The group returns to the road beginning March 19 in Phoenix.

Additional acts on the Sea.Hear.Now bill include Guster, Robert Randolph, Action Bronson, Grace Potter, Peaches, Larkin Poe and the Aces. A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (March 7) via the event’s web site.

Beyond the music, Clinch’s Transparent Gallery will have its usual real estate on the festival grounds, featuring pop-up performances and talks with artists from the lineup. Other Asbury Park artists will see their work featured on a mural circle and the Stoke Henge surfboard arch.

Sea.Hear.Now is also hosting the surf content dubbed North Beach Sessions, with surfers such as Balaram Stack, Cam Richards, Sam Hammer, Cassidy McClain, Rob Kelly, Pat Schmidt, Mike Gleason, Tom Ihnken, Jamie DeWitt, Logan Kamen, Cole Deveney and Audrey Igla competing to catch the “wave of the day.”

Foo Fighters and the Killers headlined the 2023 edition of Sea.Hear.Now, with the latter band paying tribute to Springsteen by covering his “I’m on Fire” during their set. Frontman Brandon Flowers turned up later in the evening at beloved Asbury Park rock club the Stone Pony to belt out Springsteen’s “The Promised Land” backed by the Tangiers Blues Band. That group, which features Clinch on harmonica, was also joined by E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons for the performance.

In related news, Springsteen’s Archives & Center for American Music, which is housed in nearby Long Branch, will host an April 24 American Music Honors event honoring Jackson Browne, John Mellencamp, Dion DiMucci and Mavis Staples.