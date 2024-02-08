Vampire Weekend Detail First Album Since 2019

'Only God Was Above Us' is out April 5 and was co-produced by Ezra Koenig and Ariel Rechtstaid.

After spending a week teasing a new album on their social media platforms, Vampire Weekend has revealed all the details. Only God Was Above Us will be released April 5 through Columbia and is the follow-up to 2019’s chart-topping Father of the Bride.

Inspired by 20th century New York, it was recorded in the Big Apple, Los Angeles, Tokyo and London and was produced by Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtstaid.

The first taste of new music will arrive next week in the form of the songs “Gen-X Cops” and “Capricorn.” Koenig is said to have been working on the lyrics since 2019, and spent the next four-plus years “refining, reworking and gradually shaping those lyrical and melodic structures to take Vampire Weekend to a new creative peak,” per a statement.

After the album’s release, Vampire Weekend will perform on April 8 at the Moody Center in Austin, Tx., to mark the total eclipse. Tickets for this show go on sale on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. CT. Click here for more information.

Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us tracklisting:

Ice Cream Piano

Classical

Capricorn

Connect

Prep-School Gangsters

The Surfer

Gen-X Cops

Mary Boone

Pravda

Hope