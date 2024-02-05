Taylor Swift has a new album on the way. While she was accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights (her 13th win overall), Swift announced that she is releasing her next album, The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19 it’s called The Tortured Poets Department,” Swift said.

As she was wrapping up her acceptance speech, Swift promised to share the album art as she left the stage, and that she did.

“All’s fair in love and poetry..,” the caption said. Additionally, the second slide of the post featured an envelope with the following words written about the album:

And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick,

tick,

tick

of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink

All’s fair in love and poetry…Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department

Swift is heading to Japan this week to kick off the next leg of The Eras Tour.