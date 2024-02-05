Grammys 2024: Olivia Rodrigo Performs ‘Vampire’

She is up for six Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo, who is nominated in six categories, rocked the Grammys stage with her performance of “Vampire.” The performance featured seven backing musicians and substances flowed from behind the stage as Rodrigo sang. The song had the approval of Taylor Swift, who was singing along to the lyrics.

Taylor Swift singing along to Olivia Rodrigo’s #GRAMMYs performance of ‘Vampire.’



pic.twitter.com/gVrRDoabV5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2024

🚨| Taylor Swift singing along to Olivia Rodrigo's performance of "Vampire" at the 2024 #GRAMMYs!



pic.twitter.com/kfCOn4tm5V — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 5, 2024

The song was the first single off Rodrigo’s second album, Guts, which was released last September.

She is nominated in the following categories: Album of the Year (GUTS), Record of the Year (“vampire”), Song of the Year (“vampire”), Best Pop Vocal Album (GUTS), Best Pop Solo Performance (“vampire”), and Best Rock Song (“ballad of a homeschooled girl”).

In 2022, Rodrigo took home three Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album Sour, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License.”

Rodrigo is kicking off an arena tour soon, with PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf, Chappell Roan, and The Breeders opening