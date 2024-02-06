After sweeping the rap categories (Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance) at the Grammys, Killer Mike was arrested on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena ahead of the main ceremony. However, it was initially unclear as to why the rapper was taken into custody. Killer Mike has just released a statement about the events that transpired, published here.

“I first want to extend my appreciation to the Grammy’s Committee for recognizing me and my team for the work that went into MICHAEL,” Mike said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated.”

“I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK,” he continued. “I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to ‘Michael,’ and keep going after your dreams.”

A source in Mike’s camp added. “He worked incredibly hard on MICHAEL, and his Grammy win was well-deserved. We hit a speed bump in that Mike was detained and charged with a misdemeanor after collecting his awards. On the way into the venue, there was considerable confusion around where to go. He encountered an over-zealous security guard and continued moving towards his destination. The situation has been overblown but we are confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offense and he will be exonerated.“