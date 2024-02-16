Brian Wilson Put Under Conservatorship After Wife’s Death

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has been placed under a conservatorship following the late January death of his wife Melinda, according to a statement posted by his family on Facebook. The legendary musician, 81, has struggled with mental and physical health issues for decades and is now said to be suffering from a “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia).”

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, [housekeeper] Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” the statement reads.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family,” it continues. “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

People reports that court documents filed concerning the conservatorship assert Wilson “is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter.” Hard and Sievers were chosen because they have worked as Wilson’s business manager and publicist for many years and have helped make it possible for him to continue performing and touring despite his condition.

A hearing in the case has been set for April 26, but Wilson will not attend. In the filing, his doctor reported that Wilson is “easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose. [He] often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”

Wilson’s most recent tour was in 2022, The year prior, he released an album of solo piano instrumental versions of his Beach Boys hits, At My Piano.