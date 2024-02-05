Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish Performs ‘What Was I Made For?’

She won Best Song Written For Visual Media for the song earlier in the day

Finneas and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena (Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish performed “What Was I Made For?” her original song off the Barbie soundtrack at the Grammys. Sitting on a stool accompanied by her brother Finneas on piano and a string section, Eilish gave the song intimacy suited for a lounge rather than an awards show. As teased on her Instagram account, Eilish’s appearance paid tribute to Barbie dolls from the 1960s.

🚨 Billie Eilish performando "What Was I Made For?" no #GRAMMYs 2024. pic.twitter.com/UqcoMKFUMI — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) February 5, 2024

Wait this live version is hitting harder…. I am tearing up BILLIE EILISH #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/j8snpvnIDD — Harry 🪩| team marina💙 (@Harryarbitrary) February 5, 2024

Earlier in the day, Eilish won a Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media. To the surprise of those in attendance at the Premiere Ceremony, Eilish and her brother Finneas were in attendance to accept their award.

In addition to her win, she was nominated in the following categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Never Felt So Alone” with Labrinth), Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Music Video.

So far in her career, Eilish has won eight Grammys, including a sweep of the Big Four categories in 2020. Her most recent album was 2021’s Happier Than Ever.