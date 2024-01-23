The Killers Playing ‘Hot Fuss’ In Full At Las Vegas Residency

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Hot Fuss, the Killers are returning to their Las Vegas hometown to perform it in its entirety for the first time. The Brandon Flowers-led group will feature the album as part of an eight-night residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which begins Aug. 14.

Shows are also scheduled for Aug. 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28 and 30. Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 and will be available here.

Hot Fuss launched the Killers into the upper echelons of worldwide rock bands, selling more than seven million copies and featuring enduring singles such as “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.” “I think fear of success, that mentality, has hurt rock music,” guitarist Dave Keuning told SPIN about Hot Fuss in an early 2005 interview. “Pop and R&B and rap have flourished because rock has been divided and afraid to be a little too pop. In some ways, we’re bringing that back.”

The residency will follow a summer European tour as well as previously announced headlining appearances at the Boston Calling and Governor’s Ball festivals.

In December, the Killers released their first greatest hits collection, Rebel Diamonds, which featured the new song “Spirit.”