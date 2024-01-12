The Black Crowes Announce First Album In 15 Years

The Black Crowes have always had a way with words when it comes to their album titles, and that streak continues with their first full-length in 15 years, Happiness Bastards. The album will be released on March 15 through their Silver Arrow label and was overseen by Nashville-based producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert).

The album’s first single “Wanting and Waiting” is out now. Happiness Bastards also features a guest appearance from country upstart Lainey Wilson on the song “Wilted Rose.”

The current incarnation of the Crowes remains led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, who have steered the group since 1984 aside from hiatuses between 2002-2005 and 2015-2019. “Happiness Bastards is our love letter to rock’n’roll,” says Chris. “Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that.”

“This album is a continuation of our story as a band,” adds Rich. “Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record, and we were brilliantly guided by one of the best producers in the business, Jay Joyce. I am incredibly proud of what we put together.”

The Crowes will support Happiness Bastards with yet-to-be-announced dates in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. later this year.

The Black Crowes’ Happiness Bastards track listing:

Bedside Manners

Rats and Clowns

Cross Your Fingers

Wanting and Waiting

Wilted Rose featuring Lainey Wilson

Dirty Cold Sun

Bleed It Dry

Flesh Wound

Follow the Moon

Kindred Friend