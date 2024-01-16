Kim Gordon Debuts First Single From Second Solo LP

Sonic Youth co-founder Kim Gordon will release her second solo album, The Collective, on March 8 through Matador Records. The lead single, “Bye Bye,” arrives with a video starring Gordon’s daughter Coco Gordon Moore and directed by Flea’s daughter Clara Balzary.
The Collective was produced by Justin Raisen (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez. It’s the follow-up to Gordon’s solo debut under her own name, No Home Record, which was released in 2019.
Gordon will support The Collective with a short tour beginning March 21 in Burlington, Vt.
Kim Gordon’s The Collective tracklisting:
BYE BYE
The Candy House
I Don’t Miss My Mind
I’m a Man
Trophies
It’s Dark Inside
Psychedelic Orgasm
Tree House
Shelf Warmer
The Believers
Dream Dollar
Kim Gordon 2024 tour dates:
3/21 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
3/22 Washington, DC – Black Cat
3/23 Queens, NY – Knockdown Center
3/27 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
3/29 Ventura, CA – Music Hall
3/30 San Francisco, CA – Fillmore