Watch Justin Timberlake Return To ‘SNL’ With New Songs

'Sanctified' and 'Selfish' are drawn from the upcoming album 'Everything I Thought It Was'

Justin Timberlake capped a big comeback week by visiting NBC’s Saturday Night Live last night (Jan. 27) to perform the new songs “Sanctified” and “Selfish” from his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was. The episode was hosted by actress Dakota Johnson.

On the gospel-flavored “Sanctified,” Timberlake was joined by rapper Tobe Nwigwe and backing vocalists. “Selfish” was played later in the show, coming on the heels of its release as a single on Thursday. Timberlake also appeared during Johnson’s opening monologue and reprised his long-running sketch The Barry Gibb Talk Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Everything I Thought It Was will be released March 22 by RCA. It’s Timberlake’s first album since 2018’s Man of the Woods and will be supported on the Forget Tomorrow tour, which gets underway April 29 in Vancouver.