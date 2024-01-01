Fresh Start San Francisco, Day Two: The Midway

Sunday, December 31st

The Report

The peak of the weekend-long event with the indoor-outdoor venue packed with partygoers filling each stage area to maximum capacity for highly-anticipated sets by Odesza, Louis the Child, Elderbrook, Levity, Dr. Fresch, Wenzday, Crumb Pit, Phantoms, among other move-making EDM DJs and producers underneath continuous confetti showers blasted from giant cannons.

Odesza

Who was there

Executives from Timtam, Blue DeTiger, touring bass player for Caroline Polacheck and FLETCHER dazzled with a main stage DJ set that both started and ended with remixed Robyn tracks, representatives from Capitol Records, alongside dozens of movers and shakers from the local tech company elite in the VIP area.

Here’s what you missed

DJs Dan Frandisco, Stripess, and Staley combining forces to make the home scene proud with their B2B set on the Garage Access Stage giving immaculate SF house party vibes. Elderbrook dousing himself with a full two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola mid-set. It’s Murph randomly letting a dozen people from backstage in from the wings to dance behind his decks during the beat drop of his first song. And Odesza’s energy-packed hour-long DJ set, filled with attention-grabbing twists and turns that touched on every style and genre of EDM while the confetti rained down on elated fans below.