Fresh Start San Francisco, Day Three: The Midway

Monday, January 1st

Chris Lorenzo (left) and Justin Martin

The Report

The conclusion of San Francisco’s premiere New Year’s Eve weekend-long EDM festival, with weary-bodied but bright-spirited revelers packing the venue once again for Kaskade’s highly anticipated finale show, a glorious indoor techno set by Township Rebellion, and Wyld Renaissance’s well-timed, drum and bass-infused closing set.

Who was there

Bubba Ginnetty, CEO of In Crowd, Steven Rush of Twitch Creative, film director Evan Hara, and Fanatics.com

Wyld Renaissance

Here’s what you missed

A very unexpected, last minute B2B (back to back) set from DJ Chris Lorenzo and beloved Bay Area legend Justin Martin of early Dirty Bird Records and Sunset Sound System fame on the main stage, doubling Martin’s set from 90 minutes to nearly four hours long, to the delight of the mostly local crowd. Township Rebellion’s stunning kaleidoscopic visual show on the Ride Stage, and a full two-hour-long set from Kaskade, proving why he’s still one of the top dance music DJs in the entire world.