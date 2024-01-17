Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat To Headline

No Doubt will also reunite for the first time since 2015

The Coachella 2024 lineup has been revealed. Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat will headline the two-weekend event from April 12-14 and 19-21 at Empire Polo Club In Indio, Ca., which will also host No Doubt’s first show since 2015 and Sublime’s rhythm section reforming with late frontman Brad Nowell’s son Jakob on vocals.

As always, the bill reflects major names and up-and-comers from a huge array of genres, with its undercard led by Blur, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Justice, Lil Uzi Vert, Deftones, Khruangbin, Peggy Gou, Grimes, Jhene Aiko and Lil Yachty.

Rock fans can also take solace in appearances by Brittany Howard, Jungle, Black Country, New Road, NEIL FRANCES, Bleachers, the Last Dinner Party, the Drums, Taking Back Sunday, Jockstrap, Faye Webster, Mdou Moctar, feeble little horse, Militarie Gun and the Beths. On the hip-hop side, Coachella will welcome Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Tinashe, Dom Dolla, DJ Snake and Skepta, while the world of dance music will be will represented by Orbital, Oneohtrix Point Never, BLOND:ISH, Gorgon City and Boy Harsher.

See the full lineup below.