The Scene Report: Miami Art Week

Since landing in Miami in 2002 as a standalone contemporary art fair, Art Basel has evolved into a weeklong extravaganza of creative programming known as Miami Art Week. The marathon of creative abundance caters to high-end art collectors and dance floor denizens alike, welcoming an international crowd of tastemakers to explore luxurious gallery showcases, exclusive mansion soirees, brand-sponsored activations and high-octane concerts.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6
The Scene
The Report
The world’s first museum dedicated to graffiti celebrates the artists who have transformed bland walls into canvases for vibrant artistry. The museum’s Art Week programming offered an experiential patio featuring DJ sets, complimentary sneaker customization station, design-focused panel.
Who was there
Performances by Trina and Trick Daddy. Panel talks hosted by Senior Vice President at Roc Nation, Lenny Santiago, and renowned sneaker design authority and Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design Founder, D’wayne Edwards.
Here’s what you missed
Graffiti’s permeation across cultural intersections, like music, tattoos, streetwear and skateboarding.
The Scene
ThankYouX ART Wynwood Mural Unveiling
The Report
Wynwood’s first hotel, Arlo Wynwood, unveiled a bold, towering rooftop mural by ThankYouX, the internationally-recognized artist, painter and leader in the NFT space.
Who was there
United Talent Agency bigwigs, creative directors, and web3 artists like Klara Vollstaedt.
Here’s what you missed
winny.eth handing out prototypes of Chipped, the NFC-enabled press-on nail that display your social channels when scanned.
The Scene
Gateway Miami: VIP Opening Party
The Report
nft now’s Gateway Miami transformed the Faena Forum into a lush garden featuring an immersive audiovisual gallery of leading digital artists.
Who was there
Blockchain billionaires, Christie’s collectors, creative marketing guru NYDOORMAN and tattoo artist suni banik.
Here’s what you missed
Surprise DJ set by producer, record label head, environmental activist, and Web3 entrepreneur BLOND:ISH.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7
The Scene
Ocean Drive’s “Art of the Party” with Alessandra Ambrosio
The Report
Miami luxury living magazine Ocean Drive collaborated with Aston Martin to host their annual ‘Art of the Party,’ sprawling across the Fontainebleau hotel’s expansive La Côte lawn and celebrating the December Art Issue cover featuring cover star Alessandra Ambrosio.
Who was there
Celebrities, socialites, philanthropists, DJs like Nala and reality TV stars like Amrit Kapai.
Here’s what you missed
A live art presentation from visual artist Romero Britto, and sounds by Grammy-nominated electro-funk duo Chromeo, plus a surprise set by party-starting DJ John Summit.
The Scene
The Art Of Hip Hop Grand Opening Party
The Report
Commemorating the 50 year anniversary of Hip Hop, The Art Of Hip Hop exhibition spotlights the photographers, graphic designers, fashion icons, and graffiti artists who have shaped the genre’s visual identity.
Who was there
Fat Joe leaned all the way back in a magnetic performance.
Here’s what you missed
Hip hop stalwarts and sneaker heads fawning over a collection of vintage t-shirts from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.
The Scene
Peggy Gou, DJ Harvey & Todd Terje at Club Space
The Report
Miami nightlife institution Club Space treated sunglasses-clad revelers to 12+ hours of underground sounds on the venue’s Terrace, where attendees watched starlight turn to sunrise under the venue’s clear ceiling.
Who was there
Singer/songwriter/producer Peggy Gou, Norwegian beatmaker Todd Terje, and disco hero DJ Harvey.
Here’s what you missed
Todd Terje ushering attendees into musical bliss by dropping a brilliant mashup of ABBA’s S.O.S. mixed alongside DJ Koze’s “Pick Up” https://soundcloud.com/fabianfallenius/abba-sos-x-dj-koze-pick-up-fallenius-edition.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8
The Scene
RCA Records Presents ARCADE
The Report
Historic record label RCA Records celebrated the launch of its first-ever merchandise line, showcasing archival photographs from the imprint’s nearly 100 year history alongside new artist merch collections.
Who was there
Music industry luminaries and fans grooving to a performance by rapper, singer and record producer Channel Tres.
Here’s what you missed
Two original paintings by singer/rapper Doja Cat were displayed alongside various arcade games that gave attendees a chance to win free merch.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9
The Scene
Circoloco Miami
The Report
House and techno party series Circoloco threw a 12 hour, two-stage marathon takeover of Miami’s multi-acre, indoor-outdoor venue Factory Town.
Who was there
Underground music purveyors including Maceo Plex, Rampa, Carlita, Chloe Caillet, and Ms. Mada.
Here’s what you missed
A three-hour sunrise spectacular soundtracked by Detroit-bred creative multihyphenate Seth Troxler, back-to-back Dutch duo ANOTR.
The Scene
RESISTANCE Miami feat. CamelPhat, HOSH, and Maxim Lany
The Report
ULTRA Worldwide‘s underground concept RESISTANCE continued its celebrated RESISTANCE Miami U.S. Club Residency at M2 Miami, showcasing sets by some of the world’s most in-demand house and techno maestros
Who was there
GRAMMY-nominated British duo CamelPhat, German DJ/producer HOSH and hotly-tipped Belgian talent Maxim Lany commanded the decks, while the ULTRA Angels mesmerized patrons with their aeralist, acrobatic and choreographed dance performances.
Here’s what you missed
Throngs of underground music devotees relishing in RESISTANCE's signature, stadium-smashing production in an intimate, sultry club atmosphere.