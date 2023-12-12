The Scene Report: Miami Art Week

In this new series, we bring you all the details on what's happening around the globe

Since landing in Miami in 2002 as a standalone contemporary art fair, Art Basel has evolved into a weeklong extravaganza of creative programming known as Miami Art Week. The marathon of creative abundance caters to high-end art collectors and dance floor denizens alike, welcoming an international crowd of tastemakers to explore luxurious gallery showcases, exclusive mansion soirees, brand-sponsored activations and high-octane concerts.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

(Credit: Allison Freidin)

The Scene

The Museum of Graffiti

The Report

The world’s first museum dedicated to graffiti celebrates the artists who have transformed bland walls into canvases for vibrant artistry. The museum’s Art Week programming offered an experiential patio featuring DJ sets, complimentary sneaker customization station, design-focused panel.

Who was there

Performances by Trina and Trick Daddy. Panel talks hosted by Senior Vice President at Roc Nation, Lenny Santiago, and renowned sneaker design authority and Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design Founder, D’wayne Edwards.

Here’s what you missed

Graffiti’s permeation across cultural intersections, like music, tattoos, streetwear and skateboarding.

(Credit: World Red Eye)

The Scene

ThankYouX ART Wynwood Mural Unveiling

The Report

Wynwood’s first hotel, Arlo Wynwood, unveiled a bold, towering rooftop mural by ThankYouX, the internationally-recognized artist, painter and leader in the NFT space.

Who was there

United Talent Agency bigwigs, creative directors, and web3 artists like Klara Vollstaedt.

Here’s what you missed

winny.eth handing out prototypes of Chipped, the NFC-enabled press-on nail that display your social channels when scanned.

(Credit: Matthew Ligotti)

The Scene

Gateway Miami: VIP Opening Party

The Report

nft now’s Gateway Miami transformed the Faena Forum into a lush garden featuring an immersive audiovisual gallery of leading digital artists.

Who was there

Blockchain billionaires, Christie’s collectors, creative marketing guru NYDOORMAN and tattoo artist suni banik.

Here’s what you missed

Surprise DJ set by producer, record label head, environmental activist, and Web3 entrepreneur BLOND:ISH.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

(Credit: Jordan Braun)

The Scene

Ocean Drive’s “Art of the Party” with Alessandra Ambrosio

The Report

Miami luxury living magazine Ocean Drive collaborated with Aston Martin to host their annual ‘Art of the Party,’ sprawling across the Fontainebleau hotel’s expansive La Côte lawn and celebrating the December Art Issue cover featuring cover star Alessandra Ambrosio.

Who was there

Celebrities, socialites, philanthropists, DJs like Nala and reality TV stars like Amrit Kapai.

Here’s what you missed

A live art presentation from visual artist Romero Britto, and sounds by Grammy-nominated electro-funk duo Chromeo, plus a surprise set by party-starting DJ John Summit.

(Credit: Disem)

The Scene

The Art Of Hip Hop Grand Opening Party

The Report

Commemorating the 50 year anniversary of Hip Hop, The Art Of Hip Hop exhibition spotlights the photographers, graphic designers, fashion icons, and graffiti artists who have shaped the genre’s visual identity.

Who was there

Fat Joe leaned all the way back in a magnetic performance.

Here’s what you missed

Hip hop stalwarts and sneaker heads fawning over a collection of vintage t-shirts from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

(Courtesy of Club Space)

The Scene

Peggy Gou, DJ Harvey & Todd Terje at Club Space

The Report

Miami nightlife institution Club Space treated sunglasses-clad revelers to 12+ hours of underground sounds on the venue’s Terrace, where attendees watched starlight turn to sunrise under the venue’s clear ceiling.

Who was there

Singer/songwriter/producer Peggy Gou, Norwegian beatmaker Todd Terje, and disco hero DJ Harvey.

Here’s what you missed

Todd Terje ushering attendees into musical bliss by dropping a brilliant mashup of ABBA’s S.O.S. mixed alongside DJ Koze’s “Pick Up” https://soundcloud.com/fabianfallenius/abba-sos-x-dj-koze-pick-up-fallenius-edition.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

(Credit: Joshua “midjordan” Farias)

The Scene

RCA Records Presents ARCADE

The Report

Historic record label RCA Records celebrated the launch of its first-ever merchandise line, showcasing archival photographs from the imprint’s nearly 100 year history alongside new artist merch collections.

Who was there

Music industry luminaries and fans grooving to a performance by rapper, singer and record producer Channel Tres.

Here’s what you missed

Two original paintings by singer/rapper Doja Cat were displayed alongside various arcade games that gave attendees a chance to win free merch.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

(Courtesy of Factory Town)

The Scene

Circoloco Miami

The Report

House and techno party series Circoloco threw a 12 hour, two-stage marathon takeover of Miami’s multi-acre, indoor-outdoor venue Factory Town.

Who was there

Underground music purveyors including Maceo Plex, Rampa, Carlita, Chloe Caillet, and Ms. Mada.

Here’s what you missed

A three-hour sunrise spectacular soundtracked by Detroit-bred creative multihyphenate Seth Troxler, back-to-back Dutch duo ANOTR.

(Courtesy of Ultra Music Festival)

The Scene

RESISTANCE Miami feat. CamelPhat, HOSH, and Maxim Lany

The Report

ULTRA Worldwide‘s underground concept RESISTANCE continued its celebrated RESISTANCE Miami U.S. Club Residency at M2 Miami, showcasing sets by some of the world’s most in-demand house and techno maestros

Who was there

GRAMMY-nominated British duo CamelPhat, German DJ/producer HOSH and hotly-tipped Belgian talent Maxim Lany commanded the decks, while the ULTRA Angels mesmerized patrons with their aeralist, acrobatic and choreographed dance performances.

Here’s what you missed

Throngs of underground music devotees relishing in RESISTANCE’s signature, stadium-smashing production in an intimate, sultry club atmosphere, .