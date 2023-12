The untitled track was released on the band's social media accounts

Earlier this month, the Killers released a greatest hits album that featured a new song titled “Spirit.” The band dropped an untitled single on their social media accounts on Christmas Day. The song, with its blend of ’80s synth rock and new wave, harkens back to the band’s early days

“Santa’s got a brand new song in his bag. Merry Christmas!” the post read.

Merry Christmas indeed. Listen to the song below.