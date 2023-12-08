The Gibson Band Release New Single “Deconstruction”

The Gibson name has been synonymous with top-notch guitars for more than a century, and over the years the company has added everything from basses and amplifiers to accessories and lifestyle swag to their esteemed product line.

More recently, the brand even launched a record label, Gibson Records, which has issued the latest albums from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators and contemporary blues-rock unit Ghost Hounds. Now, the company has taken its love for all things musical to another level, with the launch of The Gibson Band, a revolving collective of Gibson artists that will join together to write and record new music. Today, the band has shared its first single, “Deconstruction,” cowritten by System of a Down vocalist Serj Tankian and Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian, with Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi on guitar.

“The concept of the Gibson Band was born out of a love of writing and recording new music and having a new venue for collaboration between our team and our Gibson artists,” Gueikian explains. “ ‘Deconstruction’ brings multiple emotions together for me including the dream of collaborating with Serj Tankian and Tony Iommi, two artists I admire and who have been influential and transformational in so many ways.”

He continues, “Serj and I are both diaspora Armenians therefore we immediately decided we wanted ‘Deconstruction’ to be dedicated to the Armenian community. I hope everyone loves ‘Deconstruction’ as much as we loved making it!”

Gueikian, Tankian, Iommi and Gibson Records have earmarked all proceeds from the sale of “Deconstruction” to be donated via Gibson Gives, with all funds going to Armenia Fund’s Artsakh Refugee Initiative. The Armenia Fund provides humanitarian assistance to the people of Armenia, and global Armenian communities through the development of vital infrastructure projects, educational, cultural, healthcare and disaster relief programs, as well as direct assistance to families and individuals. Corporacion America and the Eurnekian family will match the funds raised.

Photo Credit: Gibson

Additionally, the artwork used for the cover of the “Deconstruction” single is based off an original piece by Tankian titled “Our Mountains,” which the singer and artist explains, “harks back to the twin peaks of Mount Ararat, a symbol of the Armenian nation and the location for the rebirth of Noah’s civilization.” Tankian’s original “Our Mountains” painting – a 48” x 36” acrylic on canvas – as well as a one-of-a-kind Gibson Les Paul Standard customized with the “Our Mountains” artwork, will be part of an exclusive global auction from Friday, December 8 through Monday, December 18, via Julien’s Auctions. As with “Deconstruction,” all proceeds will benefit the Artsakh Refugee Initiative.

“It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with my good friend Cesar Gueikian, and Tony Iommi who I have collaborated with before,” Tankian says. “I am happy that we are using our platform to donate the music, my art and Gibson’s incredibly unique guitar for such a great charity. Music with the right intentions can inspire and also create positive change.”

“It was great to hook up with Serj again and also to do a track with Cesar,” adds Iommi, who also jokes that he thinks Gueikian is trying to “steal” his guitar job. “The Armenian people are really lovely people and it’s a great pleasure, a great cause, and I’m very happy to be involved in it.”

You can check out “Deconstruction” here.