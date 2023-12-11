Sarah McLachlan Celebrating ‘Ecstasy’ On 30th Anniversary Tour

Canadian singer/songwriter and Lilith Fair co-creator Sarah McLachlan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her third album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, by performing it in full during a 30-date summer North American tour. The trek begins May 25 in Seattle and runs through July 6 in Sugar Land, Tx. Feist will open all dates except in Toronto, where Allison Russell will support.

Fumbling was McLachlan’s worldwide commercial breakthrough, although it was released on a staggered basis first in Canada in October 1993 and then in the U.S. the following February. It is best known for its singles “Possession” and “Hold On,” the former of which was a hit on Billboard‘s Alternative, dance and adult top 40 charts.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” McLachlan explains. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

$1 from each ticket sold will benefit the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, a non-profit providing free music instruction at no cost to young people. Tickets are on sale now via livenation.com.

Before the tour, McLachlan will join Janelle Monåe, Lucius, KT Tunstall, Wendy & Lisa, Mary Chapin Carpenter and many others at Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna destination festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico, on Jan. 18-21.

Here are Sarah McLachlan’s tour dates:

Sat May 25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Sun May 26 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Tue May 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Thu May 30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre +

Fri May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +

Sat Jun 01– Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs +

Sun Jun 02 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

Tue Jun 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre +

Thu Jun 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre +

Fri Jun 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 09 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre +

Mon Jun 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park +

Tue Jun 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Thu Jun 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

Fri Jun 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion +

Sun Jun 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Tue Jun 18 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater +

Wed Jun 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Thu Jun 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell +

Sat Jun 22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion +

Sun Jun 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +

Mon Jun 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall +

Wed Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann +

Thu Jun 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +

Sat Jun 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater +

Sun Jun 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

Tue Jul 02 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP +

Wed Jul 03 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

Fri Jul 05 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +

Sat Jul 06 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre +

+ With Feist

^ With Allison Russell