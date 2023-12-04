Red Hot Chili Peppers Extend ‘Unlimited Love’ Tour Into 2024

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Unlimited Love tour will continue in 2024. This morning (Dec. 4), the band announced new dates beginning May 28 in Ridgefield, Wa., at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater. The two-month outing will wrap at St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 30.

As on previous legs of the tour, the Peppers will be joined by some high-profile opening acts, including Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand and IRONTOM. Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale tomorrow, and an artist presale will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run on Dec. 7 ahead of the general on-sale the next day at 10 a.m. local time via redhotchilipeppers.com.

In addition to the new dates, the Peppers will play two California casinos in February and are headlining Tempe’s Innings Festival that month as well.

In 2022, the band released their first music with returning guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Those Rick Rubin-produced albums, Unlimited Love and The Return of the Dream Canteen, each hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart.

2/17 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

2/20 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

2/23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival

5/28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

5/31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge +

6/2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater +

6/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre =

6/7 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^

6/18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

6/21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

6/26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

6/28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

7/2 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake =

7/5 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

7/12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

7/15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

7/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

7/25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center @

7/30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ With Wand and IRONTOM

* With IRONTOM

~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM