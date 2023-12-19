‘[It’s] Honestly the Coolest Thing Ever:’ Ayla Tesler-Mabé Tests Fender’s Vintage-Style Telecaster and Takes SPIN Back to the ‘60s

While Christmas may be around the corner, Ayla Tesler-Mabé’s musical journey is more akin to Valentine’s Day. For Ayla, the video game Rock Band acted as cupid, introducing her to playing music, not just singing it. From there The Beatles: Rock Band stole her heart, and, as Ayla explains it, “there was no going back.” Traveling from the cello to the bass and finally to the guitar, the 22-year-old singer cut her teeth on any instrument she could get her hands on. But the guitar? Man, did it stick, as did her affinity for the ‘60s. That’s where Fender comes in.

With The Vintera® II ’60s Telecaster atop her lap and her methodical fingers pressed to the rosewood fingerboard, Ayla broke down for SPIN what exactly makes the retro-inspired instrument so damn special.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have an enormous soft spot for all things ‘60s pop, rock, R&B, and soul,” Ayla explains. “So being able to play on a guitar that not only perfectly recreates the sound but [also] the feel of that era is honestly the coolest thing ever.”

As Ayla jams her way through classic riffs including The Beatles’ “Dig a Pony” and Led Zeppelin’s “How Many More Times” – both demonstrating her chops and great taste in music – she makes mention of a few of The Vintera’s most attractive features, simultaneously deepening her connection to the iconic decade when guitars became like muscle cars (perhaps that’s why Fender modeled The Vintera® II ’60s Telecaster after classic cars from the era).

“The vintage-style mid-’60s pick-ups make it that much easier for me to sound like my Tele-wielding heroes and details like the vintage-style tuning machines and the early‘60s C-shaped neck make me feel like I’m a ‘60s guitarist.”

Check out the video to hear Ayla’s take on legendary late ‘60s tunes.