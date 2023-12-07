Green Day Gets Personal On New Single, ‘Dilemma’

'We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness,' Billie Joe Armstrong says

Green Day have shared “Dilemma,” the third single from their upcoming album Saviors. The song arrives with a new Ryan Baxley-directed video, in which singer Billie Joe Armstrong is passed out on the floor from drinking. For Armstrong, who has been sober for years, the song has a deeply personal meaning.

“‘Dilemma’ was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me,” Armstrong said in a statement. “We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

“Dilemma” follows earlier singles “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” which debuted in Las Vegas around the When We Were Young festival, and “Look Ma, No Brains.” Saviors will arrive on Jan. 19.

In support of Saviors and to honor the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Dookie and 20th anniversary of American Idiot, Green Day are going on a global stadium tour next year. Openers include Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, the Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the U.K. and Europe.