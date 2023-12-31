Fresh Start San Francisco, Day One: The Midway

Here's what you missed from the first of San Francisco's three-day-long NYE event

Saturday, December 30th

(All photos credited to David Chiu)

The Report

San Francisco’s premiere retro-futuristic New Year’s Eve event, a three-day long, winter wonderland block party. The mini festival featured four unique indoor-outdoor stages, a lineup of highly sought after EDM artists, including “B2B” a.k.a. the back-to-back partnering of DJs such as Acraze & Noizu, and Tchami & Malaa, and active art installations in their 40,000-square-foot space on the eastern most edge of San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood.

Kaleena Zanders

Who was there

Performances by VNSSA, Kaleena Zanders, Paytandbroady. SG Lewis played two sets throughout the evening, alternating among the decks, live singing, and playing the bass on stage. Prominent figures from Dirty Bird Records, Thrive Music, and Empire Dance Records.

Here’s what you missed

A NOLA-style second line band dazzled at the end of the night during Tchami & Malaa, with a seven-piece brass and drum band fronted by two leaders, wielding feather and sequin umbrella, weaving their way throughout the crowd on the mainstage dance floor and onto the rooftop of the main building. Brought in as a New Year’s Eve treat for event goers, the second line band was representative of the Bay View, celebrating the diverse cultural history of the neighborhood.