Beyonce Shares New Single, ‘My House’

Fresh off her massive stadium tour in support of 2022’s Renaissance and a film chronicling that run, Beyoncé has released a new song. Titled “My House,” the single is the pop giant’s first since Renaissance‘s release last July. It was co-produced by longtime collaborator the Dream and previously appeared in the Renaissance film’s closing credits.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé won four Grammys, which made her the all-time leader for most trophies in the event’s history. Prior to releasing “My House,” Beyoncé’s previous single was “Break My Soul” from Renaissance and a remix of “America Has a Problem,” which featured Kendrick Lamar.